Brazil Health Minister Blasts U.S. Over Family Visa Cancellations



Mexico city: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent assertions, stating that in Mexico, it is the people who govern. Sheinbaum’s remarks came as a rebuttal to Trump’s claim that “Mexico does what we tell them to do.”





According to Namibia Press Agency, Sheinbaum addressed the issue during her daily press conference, emphasizing that President Trump’s comments reflect his own way of speaking. She reiterated that the true authority in Mexico lies with its people. Her comments were further echoed on social media platform X, where she titled her post “In Mexico, the people govern.”





Trump had made his comments during a White House event celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act. He referenced Mexico’s enforcement of anti-migration measures at its borders as a testament to his administration’s achievements in controlling immigration flow.





When questioned about U.S. military deployments in the southern Caribbean aimed at combating drug cartels, Sheinbaum assured that Mexico would consistently uphold its sovereignty and the principle of self-determination, while maintaining cooperative relations with Washington.





Sheinbaum highlighted Mexico’s commitment to self-determination for all Latin American and Caribbean nations. She emphasized that Mexico rejects interventionist approaches, advocating instead for diplomacy and the use of international institutions to resolve disputes.

