Mexican President Dismisses Need for Early USMCA Review



Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday that there is no necessity to hasten a review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Namibia Press Agency, during her daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, President Sheinbaum pointed out that the decrees signed by President Trump stipulate that a review of the agreement should not begin before 2026. She stressed the importance of adhering to the timeline outlined in these decrees.

President Sheinbaum explained that the typical procedure involves a consultation process engaging business leaders, workers, and various societal sectors to evaluate the agreement’s implementation. She reiterated that following the written decrees is the best course of action.

An article from The Wall Street Journal, referencing sources close to President Trump, indicated that the U.S. president is considering renegotiating the USMCA by potentially increasing tariff

s on Mexico and Canada. The main aim appears to be to modify automotive regulations to encourage car manufacturing plants to relocate to the United States.

Responding to concerns from Mexican business leaders about possible tariffs, President Sheinbaum noted that there are currently no concrete developments. She emphasized the importance of continuing the dialogue already established with the U.S. government to address these issues.