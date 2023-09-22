  • September 23, 2023
Hot News :

Petrol increase to N626.70 in August- NBS

Spanish police trains law enforcement officers on ending human trafficking

National Quality Policy will unlock benefits of AfCFTA to Nigeria – NQC

Lagos State agency adds 4 names on sex offenders register

UNFPA sensitises PWDs in Borno on GBV, reproductive health

We need unity of purpose: Mushelenga

MICT encourages the nation to register their SIM cards

Share This Article:

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) is urging the public to register their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards before the deadline of 31 December 2023.

The ministry, in a press release issued on Thursday, stated that any SIM cards not registered by this cut-off date will be disconnected.

“Despite the critical timeframe provided for this critical process, there has been a low public response to this imperative [procedure]. MICT firmly reiterates that there will be no extension granted beyond the specified date of 31 December 2023,” it said.

According to the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia, as of 15 June 2023, only 795 991 out of 2 760 804 subscribers, constituting a mere 29 per cent, have registered their SIM card, the press release read.

“It is essential to underscore the significance of SIM card registration, as this process plays a pivotal role in deterring phone-based fraud, identity theft, and other criminal activities,” it added.

Mandatory registration and identification of SIM card users align Namibia with international best practices, according to the ministry.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.