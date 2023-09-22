MICT encourages the nation to register their SIM cards

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) is urging the public to register their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards before the deadline of 31 December 2023.

The ministry, in a press release issued on Thursday, stated that any SIM cards not registered by this cut-off date will be disconnected.

“Despite the critical timeframe provided for this critical process, there has been a low public response to this imperative [procedure]. MICT firmly reiterates that there will be no extension granted beyond the specified date of 31 December 2023,” it said.

According to the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia, as of 15 June 2023, only 795 991 out of 2 760 804 subscribers, constituting a mere 29 per cent, have registered their SIM card, the press release read.

“It is essential to underscore the significance of SIM card registration, as this process plays a pivotal role in deterring phone-based fraud, identity theft, and other criminal activities,” it added.

Mandatory registration and identification of SIM card users align Namibia with international best practices, according to the ministry.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency