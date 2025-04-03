Agriculture Ministry Directed to Prepare for Potential Locust Outbreaks



Oshikoto Region: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 44-year-old father at Iino village in the Oshikoto Region’s Onyaanya Constituency on Tuesday. The Namibian Police Force’s Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo, informed Nampa that a case of rape has been opened against the suspect.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ekandjo said the suspect called his daughter to his bedroom around 20h00, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances. The suspect was allegedly caught in the act by a family member, who notified the police. He has been arrested and will appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Friday, while police investigations continue.





Ekandjo also reported another incident involving a 16-year-old boy who was electrocuted after he climbed an electricity pole at Omuthiya in the Oshikoto Region on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 14h30 and the deceased has been identified as being from Owenda village in Angola. ‘He was a cattle herder and was attending to livestock in an open pasture when he climbed an electricity pole and was electrocuted,’ Ekandjo said. The boy died instantly, he added.





‘Another cattle herder in the vicinity reported hearing the sound of an electric discharge. Upon investigating, he discovered the body hanging from the pole and he ran to the police station to report the incident,’ the deputy commissioner said. Officials from the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) were called to the scene to safely remove the body. The body was taken to the Omuthiya Police mortuary for an autopsy.

