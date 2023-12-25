Minor raped in Omusati

WINDHOEK: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a known suspect at Onheleiwa village in Oshikuku in the Omusati Region on Friday. In a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday, it is alleged that the suspect assaulted the minor with an unknown object all over her body and she sustained serious injuries. The suspect was not arrested yet, and police investigations continue. In a similar incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three unknown male suspects in Groot Aub in a riverbed in the early morning hours on Saturday. According to NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the victim was on her way back from a club, walked through a riverbed and got attacked by three male suspects who took turns to rape her. It is reported that a male person intervened when he heard a woman screaming. The suspects saw his flashing torch and ran into the dark. No arrests were made, and police investigations continue. Elsewhere, a 15-year-old girl was alleged ly raped at Omanga farm in the Grootfontein district during November and December at an unknown time and date. Allegations are that the victim went to visit her sister at the farm, were she was allegedly raped by the suspect who reportedly gave her alcohol and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her on three different dates. Police investigations are underway. In a separate incident, a 73-year-old Namibian male pensioner was found in possession of 18 parcels of skunk cannabis on Saturday at around 12h00 at Kap and Bou in Etoshapoort, Outjo. It is reported that the cannabis was found at the pensioner's house during a police search, the street value of the cannabis is yet unknown and the suspect was arrested. Police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency