MIRCO warns public against alleged fraudsters

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) has warned members of the public to not entertain fraudsters attempting to solicit funds from them by impersonating its minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the ministry cautioned the public to report Individuals who could be impersonating Nandi-Ndaitwah to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) without delay.

“The Deputy Prime Minister and MIRCO Minister have learned of individuals soliciting financial contributions for the flood-affected communities in Northern Namibia, impersonating her by making telephonic calls to the public,” it said.

The individuals in question allegedly go to various auction sites, lodges and farm houses, soliciting for funds under false pretences on the minister’s behalf.

The statement further said the minister distances herself from such fraudulent activities and explained that the government has structures to avail funds to assist communities affected by natural disasters. It has also put in place measures for individuals or companies wishing to donate in cash or kind to affected communities, through the Office of the Prime Minister.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency