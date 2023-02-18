Geingob holds consultations with Guterres in Ethiopia

President Hage Geingob has emphasised the primacy of diplomacy in the resolution of the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Geingob said this during a consultation meeting with the United Nations’ Secretary-General (SG), Antonio Guterres on Friday, ahead of the African Union Peace and Security Council meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia this weekend.

Geingob left for Ethiopia on Thursday to participate in the African Union (AU) 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

'During the meeting with Guterres, the two discussed the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo within the broader context of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region, including the deployment of the Eastern African Force,” Press Secretary in the Presidency, Dr Alfredo Hengari, said in a media statement issued on Friday.

He further emphasised that Geingob informed Guterres that SADC and Namibia support the Luanda and Nairobi processes, which were established in 2022 to restore peace in eastern DR Congo, where more than 100 local and foreign armed groups reportedly continue to carry out violent attacks.

On his part, Guterres, who is also set to attend the assembly, praised Geingob's efforts in championing peace in the Southern African Development Community.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency