Dangote Cement offers free Malaria treatment In Edo



The Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) on Thursday began its malaria intervention programme for host communities at Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Group Head of Sustainability, DCP, Dr Igazeuma Okoroba, said the campaign was in commemoration of the World Malaria Day and to advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of the UN.

“As we observe, a significant portion of the population lacks access to vital healthcare services. Dangote Cement PLC aims to bridge this gap by addressing disparities in our host communities.

“We believe that healthy people are the foundation for healthy economies, and for this reason, countries are taking decisive actions to counteract health challenges. Our target for this campaign is Edo State.

“According to the United Nations, efforts to combat infectious diseases like HIV, TB and malaria improved between 2000 and 2015; however, progress has since slowed,” she said.

According to her, Dangote Cement’s response

to this situation is to join the world in “accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world.”

She said that the event was aimed at engaging the communities, make health accessible and addressing malaria risk factors as well as the company CSR programme.

While calling on the people to participate actively in the two-day activities, she commended the Edo state Ministry of Health and partners for their collaboration in making this programme successful.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Coordinator Sustainability DCP, Okpella, Sunday Adondua, said the programme was aimed at reducing incidence of malaria to as low as possible in the company’s host communities.

Adodua, a General Manager, Training and Development, added: “If the people use what we gave them in terms of drugs and mosquitos nets, we will chase malaria out of the communities.

“The essence of this programme is to make life more meaningful for the people of our host communities who are vulnerable in terms of finance and resources endowm

ent to afford good medical establishments for treatment.

“So, we are bringing the treatment to them right in their homes. We want to reach as many people as possible, we start today, and it is continuing tomorrow. So those who heard the news of today’s event will come tomorrow. Even if 2,000, 5000 and 10,000 people visit us, they will get treatment.

“Dangote has a robust CSR programme for host communities, we have been doing this every year. Last year we have our sustainability week and at Okpella community we established a library with 10 laptops and internet connectivity for the community. The donation would be done next week.”

Speaking, Mr Victor Ojeifo, Director Community Health Service, in charge of Malaria Elimination Programme, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Etsako East Local Government Area, commended Dangote Cement for the medical outreach.

“This is what we have been expecting to see when we preach to nongovernmental organization to try to attend to the vulnerable who can’t afford to buy

drugs.

He called on communities to complement the Dangote programme by clearing bushes and stagnant water in their areas as part of efforts in eradicating malaria.

A beneficiary, Mrs Adiza Aliu, who was treated, said the programme has given her the opportunity to attend to her health without spending money.

“I was diagnosed of malaria. They gave me drugs and mosquito net. They asked me to be sleeping under the net to prevent malaria. Look at the drugs they gave me. I didn’t pay any money.”

Another beneficiary, Innocent Valetina, Dangote is God-sent to alleviate their suffering concerning health challenges.

“Drugs are expensive and not everybody can afford drug now but with this programme, we got free test, drugs and mosquito nets for ourselves and children. God should continue to bless Dangote.

On her part. Mrs Adiza Sedu, said she was happy to be among the beneficiaries of the free malaria treatment.

She added: “I was screened, I don’t have malaria, but they said my blood pressure is high. They gave m

e drugs and mosquito net and advise me to always go to the health centre to check.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria