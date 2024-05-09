Curia and Carterra Partner on Biologics Symposium to Further Biotechnology Research in the Pacific Northwest

Curia & Carterra Biologics Symposium

ALBANY, N.Y. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization and Carterra Inc., the world leader in label-free high throughput antibody and small molecule drug discovery, today announced their partnership in hosting a high-throughput biologics symposium slated for May 31 at the Residence Inn at Marriott in Seattle, Washington.

The purpose of the collaboration is to promote the rising biotech focus within the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S and Canada. The symposium will bring together all levels of scientific leadership from the biotech and pharma communities.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Carterra to organize this antibody discovery symposium, bringing the Pacific Northwest biotech community together and sharing the latest advances in antibody discovery,” said Steve Lavezoli, Vice President of Biologics at Curia. “We are also looking forward to sharing our optimal, high-quality and accelerated antibody discovery workflows to first-to-human antibody discovery, development and clinical manufacturing. Antibodies discovered and/or engineered with Curia’s platform technology are in the clinic and we have over 230 successful antibody discovery campaigns performed for the biotech community.”

Speed, scientific expertise and efficiency can surmount the high attrition rates of early antibody discovery and achieve first-to-market delivery of new therapeutics. The symposium will highlight Curia’s technology platform and integrated services with a focus on the development of enhanced mouse systems for antibody generation and high-throughput single B cell screening. The combination of next generation sequencing (NGS) and rapid recombinant production of milligram to gram quantities of purified monoclonal antibody (mAb) significantly accelerates identification of development candidate leads.

Since 2017, Carterra has been selling its powerful LSA® high-throughput biosensor to analyze and characterize antibodies using Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR). With the launch of its LSAXT platform last year, Carterra now offers products that can perform small molecule analysis as well as antibody discovery. The LSA platform has been profiled in several peer-reviewed papers in Science, Nature and Cell, detailing the path of multiple therapeutics entering clinical trials. At the symposium, several leading scientists in biopharma will be sharing their insights into their specific areas of drug discovery and will highlight the transformative impact of integrating HT-SPR technology, AI/ML and other new technologies.

“We are excited to be partnering with Curia on our symposium. Carterra symposia are scientific events that we host each year throughout the U.S. and Europe,” stated Chris M. Silva, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Carterra. “These symposia help us to share the latest technology advancements and important data generated from the workflows of scientists using Carterra’s label-free platforms. Coming to the Pacific Northwest is an opportunity to create a deeper understanding of the technology in pharma and biotechs in this region.”

Click here to RSVP for the event. Registration is required as seating is limited.

About Curia:

Curia is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 27 global sites and over 3,500 employees partnering with Biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our biologics and small molecules offerings span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory and analytical capabilities. Our scientific and process experts and state-of-the-art facilities deliver best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

About Carterra, Inc.:

Carterra, Inc. is a privately held company. Its HT-SPR technology provides large-molecule and small-molecule drug discovery customers with screening and characterization throughput and functionality that scales with omics-level applications, condensing months of work down to days. Our solutions have enabled multiple therapeutics and breakthrough research and helped academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and more. Carterra is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has Customer Experience Centers in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Boston, Manchester, England, and Munich, Germany. Carterra products are available in Asia-Pacific and Oceania through our exclusive distributor, Revvity. To learn more, visit www.carterra-bio.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Curia Contact Information:

Viana Bhagan

+1 518 512 2111

corporatecommunications@ CuriaGlobal.com

Carterra Media Contact:

Cheri Salazar

(408) 594-9400

csalazar@carterra-bio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 020a0a28-86f0-4f6c-96f2- 0eaa01c82784

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9114095