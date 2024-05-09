Police nab Congolese woman in N.dollars 5.5 million drug case

Police at Noordoewer have arrested a third suspect in the N.dollars 5.5 million drug case, a 34-year-old Congolese national.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango in a crime report issued to Nampa on Thursday said the woman was arrested on Wednesday morning.

‘The woman and her disabled child were with the two suspects that were arrested on Tuesday night, however upon our investigations, we also arrested her,’ said Mbango.

On Tuesday around 23h00 police arrested two men, a Namibian and a Congolese national aged 33 and 35 respectively, after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs valued at N.dollars 5 554 500.

The Congolese man and Congolese woman are registered as asylum seekers at Osire Refugee Settlement, Mbango noted.

According to the police, the suspects were found with 94 parcels of cannabis, weighing a total of 111.9kg.

‘Information was received about drug trafficking via the Orange River from South Africa into

Namibia, destined for Rundu via Noordoewer. The police officers swiftly attended to the information and the suspects were intercepted after they crossed the border via the river at an illegal point of entry. Consequently, the drugs were seized, and [the first two] suspects were apprehended,’ said the police report.

The suspects are scheduled to appear at the Noordoewer periodic court on Friday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency