Employee allegedly kills employer’s relative and steals various items

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshikoto Region have opened a case of murder against a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman and stealing several items from the house where he was employed as a gardener.

According to NamPol crime investigations coordinator for Oshikoto, Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Thursday, the incident happened on Wednesday around 11h00 in Tsumeb.

‘It is alleged that the victim was found dead laying in a pool of blood in a storeroom with a kitchen knife stuck on her right side under the shoulder,’ reported Ekandjo.

He said it is alleged that the woman was at home doing laundry in the storeroom, while the gardener was also busy in the house yard when a tenant of the house left for town.

‘When the tenant returned, she found the woman dead in the storeroom, and her one-month-old baby was alone in the house crying,’ Ekandjo said.

Several items including cellphones and the house keys were reported as missing from the house, and the gardener was nowhere

to be found.

‘The landlord was at work and the children from the house were also at school during the time of incident,’ Ekandjo said, adding that the deceased is a relative of the landlord.

The body of the deceased was transported to the Tsumeb State Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday morning at Tsintsabis settlement and he will appear before the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by hanging. NamPol reported that the incident happened on Thursday around 08h00 at Elombe village.

The deceased was identified as Paulus Soondaha Asino and no suicide note was left behind.

His body was transported to the Onandjokwe State Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The next of kin are informed and investigations continue in both cases.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency