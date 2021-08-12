MIT invites public, industry players’ input on draft SOPs

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) has called on public and industry players in the poultry sector to submit input following last year’s government developed draft Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the poultry quota.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday, on 28 February 2020, Namibia reduced the import quota for poultry products from 1 500 tonnes to 1 200 tonnes, through a Government Notice for the allocation of poultry quota (importation of poultry products from slaughtered fowls of the species Gallus Domesticus intended for human consumption into Namibia).

Government through MIT introduced this measure to support the stimulation of the local poultry industry through the reduction of imports. Furthermore, this measure encourages the local industry to grow through sourcing of poultry products within the country ultimately creating and sustaining local jobs and ensuring food security, the statement further reads.

“With this measure already enforced, MIT developed draft Standards Operating Procedures for the Poultry Quota aimed to clearly set certain conditions and procedures to guide the ministry in the administration of the poultry quota. It is for this reason that MIT hereby invites the public and industry players for the submission of inputs on the draft SOPs,” it said.

All input must be formally addressed to the Executive Director of MIT and/or the CEO of the Namibia Trade Forum.

Source: Namibia press Agency