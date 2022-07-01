MoHSS reduces COVID-19 isolation to five days

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has reduced the duration of isolation for COVID-19 positive cases for asymptomatic patients, or people who have mild illness from 10 days to five days.

In a public notice issued by the ministry, Executive Director Ben Nangombe said all confirmed asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases can be managed at home, if home facilities allow for proper isolation.

“These individuals need to be closely monitored in order to identify danger signs and intervene quickly, designated non-healthcare isolation facilities identified by the ministry are available for mild cases as needed,” Nangombe stated.

The quarantine period for contact cases and suspected cases has also been reduced from seven days to five days, whereby a COVID-19 test should be conducted on day 5, then quarantine ends immediately following the receipt of the negative results.

“Any person who becomes a contact of a COVID-19 positive case and is presenting with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is deemed a suspected case and should get tested for COVID-19, and self-quarantine at home until the test results are out,” he noted.

The ministry has further advised that if a person who is in quarantine is able to deliver his/her duty while in quarantine, the period can be regarded as work from home, if the employer is satisfied.

“The workplace should consider granting special leave during the quarantine period if work from home is not possible. If special leave cannot be granted, the labour law rule on sick leave should apply.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency