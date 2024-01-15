More can still be done despite achievement: Diergaardt

KEETMANSHOOP: Kharas Regional Council Chief Executive Officer, Benedictus Diergaardt, remarked that despite the region's drop from second to third place in the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) level results, it remains a significant achievement. The NSSCO results were released last Wednesday, with ||Kharas ranking third, trailing behind Khomas and Kavango East regions. Addressing a staff meeting of the Directorate of Education, Arts, and Culture on Monday, Diergaardt expressed his gratitude, stating, 'I want to express my profound gratitude for your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts. Together, we have achieved remarkable success by securing the third position. This is a testament to hard work and commitment to excellence. I would, at this event, challenge all of you, including myself, the governor, and the regional councillor, to aim for the number one spot this year. I am 100 per cent confident that we can achieve this.' Diergaardt encouraged administrators to channel the succ esses of previous years into new energy for the challenges and opportunities in 2024. He emphasized that the 2024 academic year is a blank canvas waiting for innovation, enthusiasm, and a shared commitment to the growth and development of learners. 'Let us foster an environment that encourages curiosity, creativity, and a love for what we are doing. Remember that our collective efforts make a significant impact. Let collaboration be our guiding principle as we work together to overcome challenges and create a nurturing education ecosystem,' he said. ||Kharas Region Governor, Aletha Frederick, also spoke, highlighting the importance of stakeholder collaboration in achieving success within the education triangle, comprising teachers, learners, and parents. 'I want us to reaffirm our commitment to the education success triangle, unifying teachers, learners, and parents in a powerful alliance and recognizing that our students are the reason for our collective endeavor in education. They bring with them unique talents, aspirations, and potential waiting to be unlocked,' she said. Frederick stressed that education is not merely an academic pursuit but the key to overcoming life's challenges and cultivating successful citizens. 'To fortify the triangular bond, it is imperative that stakeholders establish robust communication channels. Success thrives on collaboration, and achieving a two-way communication system is essential for the education success triangle to flourish,' Frederick said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency