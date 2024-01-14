  • January 16, 2024
Hot News :

OTA urges community to prevent animals from harming crops

Footsteps For Africa unveils renovated Eros Girls’ School hostel

Namibian farmers should comply with laws of Angola: Nandi-Ndaitwah

Kharas ready for schools reopening

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing brother to death in Oshikoto Region

Aiyambo urges caution as robbers target cars at traffic lights

OTA urges community to prevent animals from harming crops

Share This Article:

OLUNO: Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA) spokesperson, Frans Enkali, has warned residents with domestic animals within their communities to refrain them from harming and destroying people's crops, by taking care of them, or face the law. Enkali in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the traditional authority has observed some subsistence farmers leaving their animals to roam around all day, without supervision, hence the need for them to start taking care of their animals. 'It is rainy season and most people have started cultivating their fields, so OTA is not going to entertain those who fail to take care of their animals. We must start looking after our animals, putting our chicken in enclosures as well as our pigeons and guineafowls,' said Enkali. Enkali also stated that those who fail to take care of their animals are going to face traditional laws. 'We have traditional ways of dealing with such cases. Should a complainant come forth with such a case, the suspect will be required to pay what t he victim would want to be paid,' Enkali warned. The headman or headwoman takes control first when dealing with traditional laws, and if the matter goes out of hand then the OTA intervenes to resolve the issue. He went on to encourage the residents to start working in their Mahangu fields as the rain started to make sure they produce something for themselves and their families. 'The rain has started so we encourage those that did not start cultivating their fields to start now before they regret not doing so,' Enkali said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.