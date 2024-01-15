  • January 16, 2024
Hot News :

Opuwo Town Council issues warning as roaming livestock hinder development

Education ministry excited for new academic year: Steenkamp

More can still be done despite achievement: Diergaardt

TUN urges teachers not to sign performance agreements

Security guard allegedly shoots himself with service pistol at Ondangwa

We have a dream of upsetting one of the favourites

We have a dream of upsetting one of the favourites

Share This Article:

KORGOHO: Namibia senior men's football team coach, Collin Benjamin, said despite being placed in a tough group at the African Nations Cup (AFCON), they are optimistic about upsetting a team or two at this championship. The 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON is underway in four different cities across the country and will come to an end on 11 February 2024. During a media briefing held on Monday, Benjamin said that although they are aware of their opponents, his team has worked very hard to compete in the championship and they are ready to give it their best in the opening match. 'Tunisia and Mali have players whose development happens in Europe, while Namibia and South African players are groomed at home. Nevertheless, we are humbled to step into the field of play and give it our all,' he said. Benjamin added that despite being in a difficult group with South Africa, Mali and Tunisia, they have a dream of upsetting one or two of the competition favourites. 'Namibians want to create history for their country. They ar e hungry and angry. We have analysed our weaknesses from our last preparation game against Ghana and we will now focus on improving them in order to perform better and make our country proud,' Benjamin said. He further added that their opening opponents Tunisia play offensive football, but they are prepared for them. Namibia's opening match will be against Tunisia on Tuesday at Amadou Con Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo at 19h00 (Central African Time). Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.