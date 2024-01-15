We have a dream of upsetting one of the favourites

KORGOHO: Namibia senior men's football team coach, Collin Benjamin, said despite being placed in a tough group at the African Nations Cup (AFCON), they are optimistic about upsetting a team or two at this championship. The 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON is underway in four different cities across the country and will come to an end on 11 February 2024. During a media briefing held on Monday, Benjamin said that although they are aware of their opponents, his team has worked very hard to compete in the championship and they are ready to give it their best in the opening match. 'Tunisia and Mali have players whose development happens in Europe, while Namibia and South African players are groomed at home. Nevertheless, we are humbled to step into the field of play and give it our all,' he said. Benjamin added that despite being in a difficult group with South Africa, Mali and Tunisia, they have a dream of upsetting one or two of the competition favourites. 'Namibians want to create history for their country. They ar e hungry and angry. We have analysed our weaknesses from our last preparation game against Ghana and we will now focus on improving them in order to perform better and make our country proud,' Benjamin said. He further added that their opening opponents Tunisia play offensive football, but they are prepared for them. Namibia's opening match will be against Tunisia on Tuesday at Amadou Con Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo at 19h00 (Central African Time). Source: The Namibia Press Agency