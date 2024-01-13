Namibian farmers should comply with laws of Angola: Nandi-Ndaitwah

HELAO NAFIDI: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Friday urged Namibian farmers grazing in southern Angola to comply and respect the laws of that country. Nandi-Ndaitwah in a ministerial meeting with Ambassador Téte António, of External Relations of Angola held at Helao Nafidi said while the Angolan government has given the green light for Namibian livestock farmers to graze in their country, they should do it mindfully. The lack of grazing land, she said is a known issue by the government and cautioned that 'The Angolan government has the right to enforce its laws against anyone who does not comply with its laws. The farmers should not take the goodwill shown by the fraternal people and government of Angola for granted.' Nandi-Ndaitwah went on to remind the farmers that Angola is a different country with its own rules and regulations and anything that does not adhere to them will be dealt with accordingly. On his part, António assured Na mibians that Angola is open for all, but people should respect the laws in place. The two countries formed a long-lasting relationship which dates back to the colonial era, making them one people. Namibia and Angola signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 1992 allowing citizens of the two nations to access each other within 60 kilometers without requiring any paperwork, the Ambassador said. Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga indicated that the practice of Namibians grazing in Angola originates in the family, traditional and cultural ties that historically unite the people, noting that the local people have families and friends on both sides of the common borders. Source: The Namibia Press Agency