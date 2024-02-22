MultiChoice Namibia to broadcast Geingob funeral across Africa

WINDHOEK: MultiChoice Namibia has announced that it will open channels screening the late President Hage Geingob's memorial service and funeral, up to the rest of the African continent this weekend. 'This gesture is a way to honour the profound legacy of the late president, especially the impact he had on the African continent and beyond. MultiChoice Namibia, as a partner of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), will broadcast the state memorial and funeral live and in HD on nbc1 (channel 282) and nbc2 (channel 283),' MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze, said in a statement on Wednesday. The memorial service and funeral will also be broadcast on nbc1 on channel 199. Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Mali, and Togo are among the 31 African countries that will be able to follow the State memorial and funeral on the availed channels. 'The MultiChoice family mourns alongside the citizens of Namibia and shares in the grief from the loss of Namibia 's third president, Dr Hage Geingob,' Gertze said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency