MUN and GMS conclude wage increment for employees

The Mineworkers’ Union of Namibia (MUN) and Gezhouba Mining Services (GMS) recently concluded a wage agreement for employees within the bargaining unit.

A press release issued on Thursday by MUN said wage increments were offered to employees within the bargaining unit categorised in C1-C2 (Peterson grading system), who will get a 10 per cent increment. All employees in the lower categories will get N.dollars 2 750.

The union said the wage negotiations were concluded for the 2023 financial year and the MUN and GMS wish to reaffirm their joint commitment to orderly and conducive collective bargaining processes.

“The trade union (MUN) commits to advancing the interests of its members despite the challenging economic climate globally. We thank our members for the support and patience exhibited during this time,” the statement said.

Additionally, benefits for employees consisted of medical aid allowance of N.dollars 500 in addition to the current allowance, an annual back to school bonus equivalent to N.dollars 3 000, introduction of a pension and provident fund for all employees in the bargaining unit, as well as 30 minutes shift change allowance payable at an overtime rate of 1.5.

The union and company agreed to source the services of a reputable third party to do a job grading and evaluation process, the outcome of which will be implemented in the 2024 financial year.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency