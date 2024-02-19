MUN says it’s committed to job security of its members

RUNDU: The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) said it is committed to job security for its members. General secretary and administrative head of MUN, George Ampweya in a media statement issued here on Monday wrote that MUN is committed, as it has been for the past 35 years, to defending and preserving its members' job security. 'This is part and parcel of our constitutional and legal obligations towards our members and is done well within our structural functionalities which include branch, region and national levels respectively,' Ampweya said. Ampweya said in May 2023 alone the union successfully concluded six court cases, which they are proud of. He added that although the union is being precluded by the Labour Act 11 of 2007, it insists on going as far as tendering representations even at the internal disciplinary hearing levels including all other aspects within the given sphere of its structures. 'This wide-ranging support is done with the oversight of the MUN head office, national executive commit tee and the office of our national president, as the situation demands,' he noted. Ampweya encouraged members to form part of its leadership structures to determine their own internal processes and governance in terms of the MUN constitution. This inclusion, he said, will allow them to help chart the direction forward and ensure that their needs are reflected in decisions and interventions. 'Ultimately, this contributes to a stronger labour movement and union where we all complement each other from branch, region and national, to avoid structural representation distortion,' he indicated. Source: The Namibia Press Agency