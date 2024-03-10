Mushelenga to attend SADC meeting in Angola

WINDHOEK: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Peya Mushelenga, is set to travel to Angola to attend the Meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers from Sunday to Monday in Luanda. In his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, Angolan Minister of External Relations Téte António, will chair the meeting. Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Penda Naanda, In a media statement issued on Friday, said the Council of the Ministers meeting was preceded by the meeting of SADC Senior Officials, which took place between 04 and 08 March 2024. 'The Senior Officials were led by Naanda, and Titus Ndove, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises, as well as other senior government officials from the Ministries of International Relations and Cooperation; Finance and Public Enterprises, as well as Industrialisation and Trade,' the statement said. The Council will review a nd discuss the status of implementation of the SADC Council and summit decisions, as well as the progress on the implementation of the theme of the 43rd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, which is 'Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region'. 'The theme seeks to address two of the most critical enablers in supporting regional industrialisation, namely adequate human resources within the context of climate change and the 4th Industrial Revolution, and addressing adequate financial resources to ensure more sustainable funding mechanisms,' Naanda added. Source: The Namibia Press Agency