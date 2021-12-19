Muyunda cautions public against littering this festive season

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, has cautioned members of the public to avoid littering at all costs because it makes the environment unattractive to visitors and is harmful to the ecosystem.

Muyunda in the ministry’s festive season message on Friday said a lot of litter is usually observed along the sea, beaches, dunes at the coastal towns, during the festive season and this should be discouraged as the coastal towns are surrounded by National Parks.

‘The Ministry wishes to remind the public that littering and irresponsible waste disposal can contaminate the soil, air and water with toxins, chemicals and disease-causing bacterial agents. Littering is one of the most visible and persistent environmental issues and costs the country a substantial amount of resources every year to clean up and repair the damages it causes,’ said Muyunda.

He also said Namibia has this year, experienced disturbing veld fires that have caused significant damages to the environment, with an approximate total of 2.5 million hectares that have burned since the start of the fire season to date.

Therefore, people should be reminded that the fire season continues until January thus preventative measures should continue to be observed during the festive season.

‘We further call upon members of the public not to relent this festive season but rather remain vigilant against wildlife crimes such as illegal hunting and trade in wildlife and wildlife products,’ he said, while commending the members of the public for their cooporation in the fight against wildlife crime.

Muyunda highlighted that the ministry in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies and with assistance from members of the public has arrested 273 suspects and registered 144 wildlife crime cases.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency