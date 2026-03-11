NA Donates Educational Items for Hospitalised Children

Windhoek: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Tuesday donated learning materials in support of the continued education of children receiving medical treatment at Windhoek Central Hospital.According to Namibia Press Agency, the donation was made during Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's visit to the hospital, where she highlighted the necessity of providing educational resources for hospitalised children. The items donated include a tablet, books, pens, and toiletries, aimed at ensuring that their education is not disrupted due to their medical conditions.Kuugongelwa-Amadhila emphasized the importance of keeping school-going children engaged in their education while they are receiving treatment. She noted that although their hospitalisation has interrupted their schooling, advancements in technology now make it possible for these children to continue participating in the education system.Fenny Shidhika, a doctor at Windhoek Central Hospital, expressed appreciation for the donation and unders cored the significance of education as a foundational element for creating a well-educated nation. She remarked that the integration of education and healthcare is crucial for developing a skilled and capable talent pool.Additionally, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila encouraged private companies to assist government institutions, stressing that even small contributions can have a meaningful impact.