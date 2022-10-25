Nainda elected to INTERPOL Executive Committee

The Deputy Inspector General for Administration at the Namibian Police (NamPol), Major General Anna-Marie Nainda, arrived in Namibia from India on Saturday following her election as a Delegate for Africa and member of the INTERPOL Executive Committee.

The election took place during the 90th Interpol General Assembly in Deli, India.

Speaking soon after her arrival, accompanied by the Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, General Joseph Shikongo, Nainda said her election as an African delegate is critical for the continent as it helps fight trans-national organised crime, which is a global threat.

“We cannot fight transnational crime without INTERPOL [or] without other international police cooperation, which we get from INTERPOL. Trans-national crime is a threat to the economic development of the continent,” she said.

Nainda added that aside from the direct effects such as drug addiction, sexual exploitation, environmental damage and a host of other scourges, transnational organised crime can undermine the rule of law and good governance, without which there can be no sustainable development.

She added that based on her experience in Namibia and Southern Africa, she has been involved in formulating decisive plans and actions that will assist the INTERPOL Executive Committee to overcome current challenges.

“I am confident that I will bring on board a wealth of experience to support and guide the organisation in its core functions. I will ensure that INTERPOL has a strong and consistent upstream in the fight against cybercrime, counter-terrorism and trafficking in persons, as [since] countries have become more integrated, so has criminal and terrorist activity,” she said.

Her campaign focused on fostering commitment to play a larger role in the vision, mission and values of INTERPOL, to remain relevant and effective to address the evolving crime trends in a dynamic world.

Nainda said her victory is a victory not only for her but for women who are equally competent and can compete to play their role in maintaining the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Shikongo congratulated Nainda on her election, saying they had lobbied hard for her to be elected to that position.

“This is not a victory for NamPol. It is a victory for the world. We have full confidence that Namibia will deliver in that position,” he said.

Nainda will serve in the position for three years.

