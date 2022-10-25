A.I. Steenkamp wins Windhoek Mayor’s Cup

A. I. Steenkamp Primary School on Saturday retained the Under-13 (U13) Mayoral Football Cup after successfully defeating Tobias Hainyeko Primary 3-2 in the final at the Khomasdal Stadium.

The Mayoral Cup is an initiative of the City of Windhoek to get the youth off the streets and onto sports fields.

This annual competition which was launched in 2011 attracts learners from U9 to U13 years to compete in football, netball and volleyball. The league is competed for by all primary school learners in the Khomas region throughout the year with the slated for October.

On Saturday at the Khomasdal Sports Stadium learner from the primary schools that made the semi-finals in the different sports categories packed the stadium in support of their schools.

After a hard-fought competition in the football division, A. I. Steenkamp Primary School U13 boys team retained a title that it won last year by convincingly beating Tobias Hainyeko Primary School, 3-2 after 50 minutes of football.

Mandume Primary School took the third spot third on the podium.

In the U9 football category, Berthold Primary walked away with a gold medal while Madume Primary took second place and Van Rhyn Primary finished third.

The U11 football category was won by Augheikas Primary while Moses van der Bly and Namibia Primary finished second and third respectively.

The girl’s U13 football league was won by MH Greef Primary while Berthold came second and Faith Primary completed the podium positions in third place.

In the U13 netball category, Orban Primary won the main trophy while Suiderhof Primary and Windhoek Gymnasium came in second and third place respectively.

Meanwhile, in the U13 volleyball, category Tobias Hainyeko Primary School won the gold medal followed by Faith Primary School, and Moses van der Byl took the third position.

All winning teams in the different sports codes were awarded sports equipment worth N.dollars 5000, a floating trophy and 20 gold medals. Second-place teams received 20 silver medals and sports equipment worth N.dollars 3000 while teams that finished third received 20 bronze medals and sports equipment worth N.dollars 2000.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency