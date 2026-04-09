Namibia Achieves N.dollars 2 Billion in Agricultural Exports: Nandi Ndaitwah

Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced that Namibia has made notable progress in enhancing its agricultural production and value chains, supporting food security and boosting economic growth.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Nandi-Ndaitwah, in her State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, reported that the country recorded agricultural exports valued at around N.dollars 2 billion during the 2025/2026 review period. Table grapes emerged as a significant product, accounting for 62 per cent of these exports, while tomatoes contributed 14 per cent, illustrating the significance of high-value horticulture products.

Local fruit production saw an increase from 4 per cent to 6 per cent, and Namibia captured a 56 per cent share of the domestic vegetable market, valued at N.dollars 323 million, compared to 44 per cent from imports. These achievements signify progress in reducing dependency on imports and reinforcing domestic supply systems.

The president emphasized the government's continued support for the agricultural value chain through targeted subsidies for seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, and irrigation solutions, alongside services like ploughing and planting for cereal producers.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also highlighted investment in aquaculture, revealing that the National Industrial Development Agency has partnered with a Norwegian company to initiate large-scale salmon farming along Namibia's southern coast. This project is slated to produce between 1,000 and 51,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon over seven years, with an estimated investment of N.dollars 2.5 billion. 'This initiative will contribute to diversification within the agricultural sector and expand Namibia's production capacity,' she stated.

Furthermore, the president noted that the livestock sector contributes 3.5 per cent directly to the gross domestic product, increasing to 6.2 per cent with value addition. Nandi-Ndaitwah remarked that these interventions aim to enhance productivity, promote value addition, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Namibia's agricultural sector.