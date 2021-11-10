Namibia bows out of T20 gracefully

The captain of Namibia’s senior cricket team, Gerhard Erasmus, says his team did not disappoint at the ongoing T20 World Cup, despite bowing out of the tournament following their 9-wicket defeat to India on Monday.

Speaking after the match, Erasmus said while as a team they had not reflected on their journey so far, he believed they played good cricket.

“The quick turnarounds between the games have not allowed us to soak in what’s been happening, or the experiences around us. Only when we get back home will we be able to take in that we played awesome and high-level cricket,” he said.

Erasmus added that they got a taste of what the level is like at the world cup. He said if Namibia continues to play at such levels, cricket in Namibia will grow.

The Namibian captain further noted that there are a lot of positives to take home as individual players and as a team, adding that the experience will lay a good foundation for future tournaments.

“We are looking for our next world cup experience, we have probably inspired another generation of cricketers who are now looking forward to playing at this level,” he concluded.

Namibia played four matches in the Super 12 stage of their debut T20 World Cup, winning one match against Scotland before losing to Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and India to finish fifth out of a six-team Group B with two points.

Their good performance in the United Arab Emirates has seen them move from 19th in the world rankings to 15th, a position that sees them automatically qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup which is scheduled for Australia.

The Eagles, as the Namibian team is known, is expected to arrive in Windhoek Wednesday morning.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency