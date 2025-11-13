U.S. Mint Ends Penny Production After 232 Years Circulation



Windhoek: The Ministry of International Relations and Trade has condemned the ongoing and escalating conflict in Sudan, expressing grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation following the capture of El Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).





According to Namibia Press Agency, a press release issued on Thursday by the ministry’s Executive Director, Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, stated that the RSF’s control over the entire Darfur region has triggered credible reports of mass atrocities, ethnic cleansing, and a collapse of humanitarian access.





The Namibian Government called for renewed diplomacy and a negotiated political resolution to end the conflict, aligning its position with the United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU), both of which warned of genocide and imminent famine in Sudan.





‘Namibia emphasises the urgent need to end the conflict, facilitate humanitarian corridors across the country, and ensure that all parties respect international humanitarian law,’ it read.





The government reaffirmed its support for the AU’s mediation efforts, led by its high-level panel, and expressed hope for the establishment of a civilian government in Sudan.





‘Namibia echoes the AU’s condemnation of the atrocities in El Fasher and reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the silencing of the guns, and lasting peace in Sudan and across Africa,’ the ministry said.

