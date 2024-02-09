Namibia International Energy Conference taking place in April

WINDHOEK: The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) is scheduled to take place in Windhoek from 23 to 25 April 2024. It is expected to unite government officials, private companies, investors, and thought leaders from across the globe to unlock the full potential of Namibia's energy industry, a statement issued by BopheleCommunications said. The conference will take place under the patronage of Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo and will be held under the theme 'Reimagine Resource-Rich Namibia: Turning Possibilities into Prosperity.' 'This year's conference will shed light on the significant opportunities that Namibia's recent oil discoveries and growing developments in the renewable energy have brought to the country,' it said. Speakers will share strategies on how to transform Namibia into a regional energy and investment hub, with project showcases, presentations and in-depth industry insights connecting future players to emerging Namibian opportunities. 'In recent years, international energy companies and their joint venture partners have discovered valuable oil reserves, setting the stage for a transformative period in Namibia's economy,' it said. It said the discoveries, exploration interest and promotion of green hydrogen and other energy developments has not happened in a vacuum, but rather, it has happened due to a strong focus on establishing a business-friendly environment for investors to come in. 'Spearheaded by the government under the guidance of President Hage Geingob, Namibia has become a highly attractive and strategic market to do business,' the statement said. It further said Selma Shimutwikeni, Chief Executive Officer of RichAfrica Consultancy and convenor of NIEC 2024, said 'Namibia stands at a pivotal moment in its history. Our newfound energy resources present immense potential, but they also come with profound responsibilities. We must strategically prepare ourselves to harness the full value chain of these resources.' The event is also expected to host a delegatio n of ministers from energy-rich countries, offering a unique opportunity for cross-border cooperation and networking. Source: Namibia Press Agency