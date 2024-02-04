Namibia poised for a new head of state

WINDHOEK: A new Namibian Head of State will be sworn in on Sunday afternoon to replace the late President Hage Geingob, who passed away in the early hours of the morning, Vice President Nangolo Mbumba has announced. Mbumba who is the current Acting President of Namibia, revealed this to the media at State House following an urgent Cabinet meeting on Sunday. 'The Cabinet has decided that the position of president cannot remain vacant. At 14h00 in the Banquet Hall, somebody will be sworn in as the president,' Mbumba said without revealing the Cabinet choice of the next country leader. He added that a high-level Cabinet committee has also been set up to start the funeral arrangements for the president, who died at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek. The committee, comprised of Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and other senior ministers, will work with the National Honours Advisory Committee for the funeral arrangements. 'We created a committee to prepare for all arrangements that need to be done befo re our President, Dr Hage Geingob, is given his rightful place in the annals of the heroes of Namibia. That committee, consisting of the prime minister, deputy prime minister, and other ministers, will work together with the committee that usually organises these events, which is chaired by the Secretary to Cabinet. This is the highest level of funeral we ever have in the Republic of Namibia,' Mbumba explained. Source: The Namibia Press Agency