Namibia Positions Itself for Green Industrial Growth Ahead of AGI

Windhoek: The inaugural African Green Industries Summit (AGI) is set to position Namibia as a leader in green industrialisation across the continent. Government and industry stakeholders are emphasising its potential to drive investment, job creation, and sustainable economic growth. The summit is scheduled to take place from September 09 to 10, 2026, in Swakopmund and was officially launched in Windhoek.According to Namibia Press Agency, the summit will be held under the patronage of the government in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and endorsed by the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy (MIME). Deputy Minister Gaudentia Kröhne stated that the summit builds on previous hydrogen-focused engagements while expanding its scope to encompass broader industrial development.Kröhne described the African Green Industry Summit as a successor to the Global African Hydrogen Summit, marking a shift from sector-specific dialogue towards a comprehensive agenda coverin g renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure, critical minerals, and sustainable manufacturing. She highlighted Namibia's strategy to transition from resource extraction to value addition and industrial transformation, aligning with national development priorities.The summit is expected to attract approximately 600 delegates and over 50 confirmed speakers. This follows the previous summit, which drew about 1,484 attendees and 77 global exhibitors, showcasing growing international interest in Namibia's green economy ambitions.Jessica Hauuanga, Acting CEO of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), noted that the summit would serve as a strategic platform to attract investment and ensure local participation, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and youth. Hauuanga emphasised the potential for quality investment and meaningful participation for local businesses, especially SMEs and the youth.Namibia's ambition to become a leader in the global green hydrogen econ omy is seen as achievable due to its abundant renewable resources and strategic positioning. The summit, themed 'Powering African Industries for Sustainable Development,' aims to bring together government leaders, investors, development partners, and industry experts to advance Africa's green industrial agenda.