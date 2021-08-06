Namibia to receive 75 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday

Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe on Friday announced that the country will receive 75 000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

In media statement, Nangombe said the vaccine will arrive at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on 08 August 2021, and it is a donation by the Government of the Netherlands.

He said due to the limited number of doses to be received, the vaccine will not be available for everyone. The consignment is reserved to be used as the second dose for those who already received their first dose of AstraZeneca.

“The ministry is calling upon those members of the public who have been waiting to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca to go to the nearest vaccination site as from Tuesday, 10 August 2021. Those who wish to receive their first dose of AstraZeneca as their preferred choice are requested to be patient as the ministry is working hard to get more doses of AstraZeneca in the near future,” said Nangombe.

