Namibia Tourism Board promotes domestic tourism

WINDHOEK: The Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) is championing domestic tourism as part of a tourism revival initiative which involves members of the local media and social media influencers touring local establishments in central and western Namibia. Scheduled for 11 to 18 March 2024, the familiarisation trip focuses on the central and western areas of Namibia. NTB's Head of Marketing, Charmaine Matthias on Monday outlined the board's overarching goals and objectives in promoting Namibia as a premier tourism destination, both domestically and internationally. She emphasised the importance of the initiative during which local media and influencers will promote tourism in Namibia by showcasing positive experiences during the trip. 'Participants will explore a myriad of tourism products, ranging from picturesque wineries, breathtaking rugged mountains, ancient rock paintings, exhilarating surfing spots, vibrant cultural groups, diverse landscapes, tantalising cuisines, comfortable accommodations, to an array of t ourism activities and scenic views,' she said. The selected travel dates strategically coincide with the period leading up to the Independence and Easter long weekends. 'We aim to entice Namibian travellers with fresh ideas about the tourist attractions along this route, encouraging them to consider travelling before and during the upcoming holidays,' Matthias said. Highlighting the significance of local tourism, Matthias revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, only 4 per cent of Namibia's tourism contributions came from domestic travellers. She encouraged Namibians to explore the tourism market within their own country, stressing the importance of supporting local businesses and experiencing the diverse offerings firsthand. The familiarisation trip not only serves as a platform for the media and influencers to showcase Namibia's tourism gems, but also aims to inspire and educate the local populace about the rich tapestry of attractions within their homeland. With this proactive approach to domestic tourism promotion, the Namibia Tourism Board is hoping to stimulate interest, encourage exploration, and foster a deeper appreciation for the country's natural wonders, cultural heritage, and tourism offerings among its own citizens. Source: The Namibia Press Agency