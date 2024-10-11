Namibia, US sign MoU on renewable energy development



The Namibian Government and the Government of the United States of America on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) focusing on renewable energy development . The MoU was signed by Minister of Mines and Energy , Tom Alweendo on behalf of the Namibian government and US Ambassador to Namibia , Randy Berry on behalf of the US government in Windhoek . Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy , Kornelia Shilunga said Namibia has abundant renewable resources , particularly in solar and wind , and the MoU symbolises the two countries ‘ joint efforts to harness these resources , reduce dependence on imported power , and contribute to regional energy security . ‘ It also underscores the importance of collaboration , not only between our two nations but across the southern African region , to ensure a prosperous , energy – secure future . As we move forward , let us remember that renewable energy development is about creating opportunities for all Namibians . By working together , we will generate growth ,

ensure access to reliable energy , and safeguard our environment for future generations ,’ she added . Berry on his part said energy is a critical component of sustainable development and economic growth . He noted that under the MoU agreement , the two countries will share expertise and resources to promote Namibia ‘ s energy security , expand and diversify energy sources and support Namibia ‘ s vision of becoming a net exporter of renewable energy and a regional leader in clean energy solutions . ‘ This MoU marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our bilateral relationship and enhance cooperation in the energy sector . I am confident that this collaboration will yield significant benefits for both our countries and contribute to a brighter , more sustainable future for all ,’ said Berry .

Source: The Namibia News Agency