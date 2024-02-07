Namibian arts community mourns Geingob

WINDHOEK: Members of the Namibian arts scene have said the late President Hage Geingob's appreciation for the arts and promotion of inclusivity will be missed. Geingob, 82, succumbed to cancer in a Windhoek hospital on Sunday. Award-winning singer-songwriter and stage actor, Lize Ehlers, expressed her profound grief in an interview with Nampa, stating that the late Geingob was not only a leader, but also a patron of the arts. 'His support and appreciation for Namibian culture and talent were unparalleled. His passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill,' she said. Echoing Ehlers's sentiments was singer Kalux, known for his soulful and popular music, who said the late President Geingob understood the transformative power of art in society. 'He championed initiatives that promoted creativity and cultural expression, paving the way for Namibian artists to thrive on both the national and international stages,' he said. Both musicians stated that the late president recognised them by name, which had a significant impact on them. They also called him a unifying figure who worked tirelessly to bridge divides and promote inclusivity. Theatre director Sandy Rudd recounted her memories of Geingob during Namibia's independence celebration in 2015, where she led a theatrical production that depicted Namibia's road to independence. She said that as the concert progressed, President Geingob was visibly moved by the dramatic portrayal on stage. 'His passion was evident as he engaged in the celebrations, dancing alongside the performers with great energy. The sight of the president participating fully in the celebratory atmosphere drew cheers and applause from the crowd,' she remarked. Rudd said Geingob's legacy of visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the arts will forever be remembered and cherished by the nation which he served with distinction. Source: The Namibia Press Agency