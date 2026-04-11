Namibia’s Livestock Sector Generates N.dollars 2.1 Billion in Foreign Exchange

Windhoek: Namibia remains the only African country with the ability to export beef to the United States, China, Norway, and the European Union, achieving over N.dollars 2.1 billion in foreign exchange by the year 2025. This was highlighted by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Inge Zaamwani, during her budget speech in Parliament on Friday, emphasizing the sector's pivotal role in supporting the nation's exports.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Minister Zaamwani noted that the livestock sector contributed approximately 3.5 percent to the country's GDP in the 2025/2026 financial year. The sector supports over 45,000 direct jobs in primary production and an additional 12,000 high-value technical roles in export and processing facilities. She further highlighted that the livestock value chain is the largest agricultural employer in Namibia, sustaining the livelihoods of around 70 percent of the population.

The minister informed members of Parliament that the government has prioritized safeguarding animal health and ensuring export market access. Efforts have led to the vaccination of over 319,000 cattle against Foot-and-Mouth Disease and nearly 800,000 against Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia north of the Veterinary Cordon Fence.

During the same session, Deputy Minister Ruthy Masake elaborated on the fisheries sector's contributions. She reported that about 3,000 tons of fish were harvested from rivers, lakes, and dams, generating nearly N.dollars 240 million. This activity supports over 280,000 community members and fish traders in riparian areas.

Masake also noted that Namibia's aquaculture sector produced approximately 700 metric tons of fish in 2025, employing 509 individuals across marine and freshwater subsectors. She mentioned a growing interest from private investors in aquatic product initiatives, particularly in seaweed, Atlantic salmon, and abalone projects in Lderitz.