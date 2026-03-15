NamPol Apprehend Seven Cannabis Suspects in Day Operation

Katima mulilo: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in an operation on Friday at Katima Mulilo, arrested seven suspects at different spots for possession of cannabis.According to Namibia Press Agency, NamPol's incident report availed to this agency, the first suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested at 11h00 at an eatery next to a popular bar and car wash in the town centre. The woman was allegedly found with a 'skunk type of cannabis' in her possession during the random routine stop and search operation carried out by NamPol.Three other male suspects were apprehended together opposite the Katima Mulilo District Hospital at around 12h00 when they were collectively found in possession of six sachets of cannabis. Two of the suspects are aged 31 and the other is a 29-year-old.At Chotto compound, two male suspects aged 22 and 21 were arrested next to a bakery in possession of the same illegal substance. The seventh cannabis suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested next to a bar.All suspects are Namibians and are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Monday. At the time of publication, the estimated value of the confiscated cannabis was yet to be determined by NamPol with investigations said to be ongoing.