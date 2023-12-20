NamPol investigating theft and slaughter of livestock at Okahandja farm

  • December 22, 2023
WINDHOEK: The Namibian Police are investigating a case of stock theft after 14 sheep and two goats were reportedly stolen and slaughtered by unknown suspects at a farm in the Okahandja district on Tuesday. According to Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Inspector Raimbert Muronga, the incident occurred around 05h00 on Farm Groot Martin. Muronga said the livestock is valued at N.dollars 31 000. 'It is alleged that the suspects removed 14 sheep and two goats from the kraal, cut their throats and removed their intestines. They took the carcasses away from the farmhouse and stored them next to the farm,' he said. All carcasses were recovered. 'The suspects are unknown but during the tracing process, the shoeprints of three suspected culprits were spotted at the Hochfeld and Okondjatu junction,' Muronga added. Police investigations continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

