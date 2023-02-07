NamRA directs completion of TIP for non-SACU Member States

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) has directed that all travellers from non-Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Member States, now complete a Temporary Import Permit (TIP) when driving or importing a vehicle into Namibia.

A TIP is a legal document that allows vehicles with foreign registration plates to be imported or driven in Namibia for a temporary period usually not exceeding 90 days.

NamRA in a media statement availed here Monday said the directive which came into effect on 23 January 2023, follows the agency’s observation of significant abuse of temporary importation of vehicles, during its various operations.

Therefore, 'Tourists coming to Namibia from non-SACU countries, Namibian citizens or permanent residents working or studying in a foreign country and foreign nationals employed or studying in the country should apply for a TIP and complete the attached form NA307 when importing or driving a motor bearing a foreign registration plate into Namibia,' it said.

The agency warned that a vehicle must be exported or driven out of the country before the TIP expires as vehicles exceeding the permissible limit may be detained. The TIP may only be extended, in writing, with the approval of the Commissioner, Sam Shivute.

Customs Officers will conduct physical inspections to verify the information submitted and will be required to contact the Road Fund Administration to verify the movement of vehicles in and out of the country, it concluded.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency