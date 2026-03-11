Nanso Campaign Reveals Learning Challenges in Kunene Rural Schools

Kunene: The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) in the Kunene Region has concluded its Access to Education and Fix My School Campaign, which assessed learning conditions in several schools and highlighted infrastructure challenges affecting learners in remote communities.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the campaign, conducted throughout February and early March, saw Nanso student leaders visit a number of schools across the region to observe classroom environments and engage with both learners and teachers. Nanso Kunene Region spokesperson Malema Tjambiru told Nampa the initiative was aimed at understanding the realities faced by learners while identifying challenges that hinder effective teaching and learning.

The campaign was launched at Alpha Combined School in Opuwo, where Nanso members engaged with learners and school management before assisting in repairing broken desks and chairs. The programme later extended to rural schools including Etanga Primary School, Orotjitombo Combined School, and KM Maundu Primary School.

During the visits, the organisation observed both positive efforts by teachers and challenges affecting learning conditions. For example, at Orotjitombo Combined School, teachers had created engaging learning spaces by decorating classroom walls with teaching aids such as alphabet charts and numbers to support learners' understanding. However, the campaign also identified concerns in some schools where classrooms lacked basic teaching materials, raising concerns about the quality of the learning environment.

Infrastructure challenges were also noted at Etanga Primary School, where some learners are still taught in tents used as temporary classrooms. The campaign also found that learners reportedly use some classrooms as sleeping areas at night due to a lack of proper hostel facilities.

Tjambiru said Nanso would compile the findings into a final report to be submitted to the organisation's national executive committee, which will then engage relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, to address the identified challenges. He added that the campaign is taking place across all 14 regions of Namibia, with some regions already concluding their assessments while others are still conducting visits.