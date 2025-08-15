Brazil Health Minister Blasts U.S. Over Family Visa Cancellations



Bangui: Chairperson of the National Council, Lukas Muha, has emphasised that health is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of sustainable development, despite millions across Africa still facing financial, geographical, and systemic barriers to healthcare.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Muha made the remarks during the 54th CPA Annual Regional Conference in Bangui, The Gambia, in a session held under the theme, ‘The Role of African Parliaments in Ensuring Accessible and Affordable Healthcare in the Context of Universal Health Coverage.’ He noted that parliaments across Africa are not only empowered by law but also guided by a duty to champion initiatives that improve citizens’ well-being.





Muha stressed that this role is particularly important in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring that all people can access quality healthcare without financial strain. ‘As representatives of the people, African Parliaments have both a constitutional and moral responsibility to act as catalysts for change, especially in advancing Universal Health Coverage. In Namibia’s case, our UHC policy is already making progress and was officially approved in February 2025,’ he stated.





The chairperson highlighted that parliaments play a critical role in shaping healthcare policies and ensuring that every citizen has access to quality and affordable healthcare. Discussions focused on key questions such as how to strengthen healthcare systems, ensure equitable access, and address financial barriers. The dialogue aimed to identify actionable recommendations for African parliaments to advance UHC and improve citizens’ well-being.

