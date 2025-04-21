Kavango East Crowned 2025 Newspaper Cup Netball Champions



Moscow: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday expressed his condolences in connection with the death of Pope Francis Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, said that Pope Francis died at 5:35 GMT.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Rutte conveyed his message of mourning and respect. He acknowledged the impact of Pope Francis’ dedication to peace and compassion, which served as an inspiration to millions around the world. Rutte extended his condolences to the Catholic community and all individuals who were touched by the Pope’s commitment to humanity.





In his statement on the social media platform X, Rutte highlighted the profound loss felt by the global community. The message underscored the significance of Pope Francis’ life work and the void his passing leaves behind.

