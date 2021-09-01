A leading South African financial institution uses Kasisto’s KAI to create value and delightful experiences that exceed customer expectations

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kasisto, creators of KAI , the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, have announced that Nedbank, a top African financial services group has selected and deployed KAI to power their intelligent digital assistant, Enbi. Nedbank chose to partner with Kasisto based on KAI’s proven conversational AI technology and its ability to transform customers’ digital experiences.

Nedbank is a leading bank in the South African region, with close to $80B in assets, 28,000 employees and over 7 million customers. Nedbank is committed to delivering market-leading solutions to their customers that improve client satisfaction levels .

Enbi offers Nedbank’s customers an intelligent, insightful and friction free digital banking experience by assisting customers conversationally with their day-to-day banking needs and questions. Customers are able to find out about Nedbank’s banking services and products while monitoring their financial well-being through insightful access to account information, spending patterns and opportunities to explore their finances in more depth via human-like conversations with Enbi. KAI-powered assistants like Enbi become more intelligent and personalized over time. KAI’s sophisticated conversational AI technology combines financial information, interaction history and behavioral data to offer hyper-personalized experiences that surprise and delight customers.

“At Nedbank we recognize that our customers are digitally savvy and demand banking experiences that provide value. Kasisto’s ability to deliver an intuitive and intelligent digital offering supports Nedbank’s ‘digital with heart’ commitment and is aligned to our ‘first in digital, digital first’ journey.” said Ravikumaran Govender, Programme Executive for Digital Fast Lane at Nedbank. “Our KAI- powered intelligent digital assistant, Enbi will deliver truly intuitive and engaging digital banking experiences our customers are looking for.”

“We are absolutely excited to work with Nedbank as they set the new standard with their digital first strategy and raise the bar as to what an intelligent digital assistant can do for their customers across the African market.” says Zor Gorelov, CEO and Co-Founder, Kasisto. “KAI fit the bill and provided all the advanced AI features Nedbank was looking for in a digital experience platform. Working together, Kasisto and Nedbank will ensure that Enbi delivers an exceptional digital experience to Nedbank’s customers, driving digital adoption and engagement. ”

About Kasisto

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto’s customers include J.P. Morgan, Westpac, Standard Chartered, TD, Manulife Bank, and credit unions such as Fairwinds and Excite – and many more. These financial institutions chose KAI for its proven track record to drive business results while improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest Conversational AI portfolio in the industry. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com. Follow Kasisto on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

