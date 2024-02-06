NFA makes U-turn on league games postponement

The Namibian Football Association (NFA) has reversed its decision to postpone all Namibia Premier League (NPL) games following the death of President Hage Geingob on Sunday. The NFA's Marketing and Communication Manager, Cassius Moetie, in a statement said the games will take place this coming weekend as planned, while six of the eight NPL games scheduled for last weekend will also be played on Saturday and Sunday. 'The NFA wishes to inform the public and all football lovers that it has resolved to resume the league fixtures for the weekend of 09 to 11 February 2024,' he said. On Saturday, Ongos FC will face Young Brazilian followed by Young African confronting Khomas Nampol FC. Blue Waters will face Eeshoke Chula Chula in a must-win game after the coastal outfit was humiliated in their backyard by Mighty Gunners FC on Saturday, resulting in a two-nil victory for the Otjiwarongo boys. Okahandja United FC will host Mighty Gunners FC, while Life Fighters, who lost 2-1 at home to Okakarara Young Warriors on Saturday, will welcome Rundu's Julinho Sporting FC to Otjiwarongo. Okakarara Young Warriors, who are determined to escape relegation, will face the clever boys from Unam FC. The games between reigning champions African Stars FC and Tigers FC, as well as that of Civics FC and Orlando Pirates, have been called off owing to the unavailability of stadiums. Moetie further said during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the president at all Premier League games. 'For all games, players and staff will wear black armbands to express the NFA's condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the entire Namibian nation for the passing of the former football patron, while a minute's silence will be observed before games to show appreciation for the late Geingob's reign,' Moetie said. Geingob, Namibia's third president, died on Sunday at the age of 82. Source: The Namibia Press Agency