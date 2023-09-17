NG-CARES: Sokoto govt distributes inputs to 1,180 farmers

The Sokoto State Government has begun the distribution of fertilisers, inputs and agric processing equipment to 1,180 farmers under the NG-CARES scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera, on Saturday, inaugurated the distribution exercise as part of activities lined up to celebrate Gov. Ahmad Aliyu’s 100 days in office.

Mera lauded the state government’s commitment, and urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items on increased investments to improve their wellbeing.

The governor said the state government had paid N2.4 billion counterpart contribution to the programme, and commended the World Bank and the Federal Government for the initiative designed to improve the wellbeing of the people.

He said the beneficiaries comprised all categories of farmers selected from the 23 local government areas of the state, including youths and women groups.

Aliyu listed the items to include milling and grinding machines, fertilisers, improved variety seeds, pesticides, goats, sheep, chicks, among others.

The scheme, he said, was in line with his administration Nine-point Agenda, and encouraged small-scale traders in the state to do their businesses in a manner that would be productive.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Wamakko, said the farmers were exposed to financial literacy, saving techniques and cooperatives.

”The training is also about skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development, micro enterprise and management,” he said.

NAN reports that NG-CARES programme is a $750-million state-driven initiative supported by the World Bank.

The programme, which is being implemented under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES), seeks to elevate businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and expand access to livelihood support.

It also seeks to provide improved access to food security services and financial grants to poor and vulnerable households. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria