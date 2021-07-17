Ngavauva III laid to rest in Okahandja

Namibians from all walks of life on Saturday converged at Orumbo roVapangurua shrine at Okahandja to pay their last respect to Ovambanderu chief, Kilus Munjuku Nguvauva III who was laid to rest.

A great majority of the mourners observed the burial proceedings from their vehicles, observing COVID-19 protocols which limit large gatherings to 10 people.

Chief among them was seasoned diplomat Kaire Mbuende, Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua, Okahandja Constituency councillor Betuel Tjaveondja and chief Tjinaani Maharero of the Maharero Royal House.

Mbuende described Nguvauva as a unifier who build bridges between communities.

Nguvauva, he said, is gone but will not be forgotten while his voice of reason and wisdom will be missed.

“It’s a sense of loss that we are all experiencing. He was an important figure in our community and in the country. He was a bridge builder who reached out to other traditional authorities and because of that, he was influential beyond his own community,” he said.

Also on the sidelines, Uerikua told this agency that Nguvauva dedicated his entire life to serving the nation.

“We have witnessed the laying to rest of one of the gentle giants of our country, a man who has delivered on his expectation and dedicated his life towards nation-building, community development and socio-economic advancement,” he said.

To the deeply divided Ovaherero and Ovambanderu community, Uerikua said: “What is important is that we need to recalibrate ourselves and reset ourselves to an understanding that we need unity of purpose in order to succeed in whatever battle that we are fighting.

Division or no division, we need to understand that above all these things, in the end, we have to fight for social justice. We have to fight for socio-economic development and keep social cohesion and ensure that we develop this country in unison.”

Moses Kandovazu travelled all the way from Botswana to come and bury his paternal cousin.

“In 1904-1908, our forebears fled this country after Germany declare genocide on us. This is how we ended up in Botswana. As a people, we are coping over there. But it is not our country. A foreign country can never be home as you are always a visitor,” Kandovazu said.

Nguvauva was interred at the feet of his father, Munjuku Nguavauva II who died in January 2008. To Nguvauva II’s right is his grandfather, Omuhatamunua, Kahimemua Nguvauva.

Nguavauva succumbed to COVID-19-related complications in Gobabis, where he hailed from and where he worked extensively as a politician, educator and traditional leader until his demise on 01 July 2021 at the age of 64.

He left behind 19 biological children and 52 grandchildren.

Source: Namibia Press Agency