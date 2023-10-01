NLC, TUC urge Zamfara workers to join indefinite strike

The Zamfara Chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called on the workers in the state to unanimously join the planned nationwide industrial action as directed by the national headquarters of the two bodies.

The State NLC Chairman, Mr Sani Halliru, made the call in Gusau on Sunday while speaking with newsmen shortly after a joint state executive council meeting of the two unions.

“From Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 all the private and public schools will not operate in state.

“Working places including hospitals, markets, filling stations, courts, motorparks, among others will be shutdown indefinitely in the state.

“We therefore urged members of the affiliate unions and the general public to support us as we move to salvage the country,” Halliru added.

He added that pupils and students should remain at home because their security in schools will not be guaranteed during the strike period.

On his part, the State Chairman, TUC, Mr Saidu Mudi, emphasised on the unity of the two unions in the state to succeed in the strike action.

“In Zamfara, we are strongly united in the fight for workers’ rights aimed at ensure reducing the hardships disturbing livelihood of Nigerians.

“I am optimistic that all over the country there would be a total compliance as we have mobilised workers at the grassroots level and they all agreed to join the strike.” Mudi explained.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria