NN Selects Men’s Netball Team Training Squad for Africa Nations Cup.



WINDHOEK: Netball Namibia (NN) secretary general Sofia Simon expressed her satisfaction with the turnout of male netball players at the trials conducted over the weekend at the Wanderers Sports Field. The trials were aimed at selecting a team to represent Namibia at the forthcoming Africa Nations Cup, scheduled to be held from December 9 to 14, 2024, at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Simon noted that 30 athletes participated in the trials, and the selectors managed to choose the finest 15 players who will commence their training camp soon. “The trials were intense, and the athletes showed hunger and gave their best. This was an opportunity of a lifetime for these athletes who came prepared,” she remarked.

Simon further mentioned that despite having only three weeks to prepare for a major championship, her goal is for the team to compete with high ambition. She emphasized that participating in this championship is about providing exposure to international competition for the a

thletes and challenging the stereotype that men cannot play netball. “It’s not only a woman’s sport, and sports are supposed to unite people, hence the reason I am happy that we had players turning up for the trials,” Simon added.

From an administrative perspective, Simon acknowledged that the trials were organized on short notice, but assured that NN is working on improving this aspect in the future. “We had athletes from six regions that turned up for the trials, and as an organization, we would have wanted more from the different regions, but logistically transport was an issue,” she explained.

The selected training squad, expected to start training as soon as next week, includes Valentino Tujendapi, Inselly Oxurub, Conzalez Louis, Bradley Geigub, and Devian Goagoseb from Otjozondjupa; Kotjii Kavari, Nguvitjita Tjikungu, Zachary Philander, and Hannes von Wielligh from Khomas; Suratiaan Khakisi from Hardap; Rivaldo Omeb and Telwin Tjiuongua from Erongo; Immanuel |Uirab from Kunene; Frank Makaya from Zambe

zi; Lorenzo Davids from ||Kharas; and Leonard Somseb from Oshikoto.