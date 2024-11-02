Art X Lagos Opens with Tribute to Late Herbert Wigwe.



Lagos: An international art fair, ART X Lagos, has opened with a tribute to the late Herbert Wigwe, former Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, and other unsung pioneers across various fields. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s fair is ‘Promised Lands’.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the exhibition featured compelling photos of the late banker, along with videos of iconic public presentations from his past. Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Founder of ART X Lagos, highlighted during a media preview that over ten specially curated galleries from cities such as Lagos, Harare, Accra, and London were showcased.

Peterside-Schwebig emphasized that the theme resonates deeply with the collective journey of the community, reflecting on current achievements and envisioning future aspirations. One notable gallery, the Markmaker gallery, celebrated the achievements of unsung pioneers in science, art, and social activism, including documentation and tributes to Wigwe’s signific

ant contributions to the growth of the arts.

She noted that this legacy reminds audiences that greatness is rooted in courage, collaboration, and challenging the status quo. This exhibition was curated by Missla Libsekal, Fikayo Adebajo, and Haily Grenet. The fair features a diverse mix of emerging and established artists from Africa and its diaspora.

ART X Lagos 2024 is scheduled to run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at the Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos. The private collectors’ preview will be held on Oct. 31, followed by the VIP Preview on Friday, Nov. 1. The fair will be open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, while virtual audiences can engage via Artsy.net.

The fair pays tribute not only to Wigwe but also to other unsung heroes such as Oladunni Odoguwa, the first woman Juju band leader, and Dr. Elizabeth Awoliyi, who challenged gender norms in 1935. According to Peterside-Schwebig, ART X Lagos has consistently pushed boundaries, fostering cross-cultural dialogue through curated ga

lleries, thought-provoking exhibitions, dynamic live performances, and insightful discussions.

This year’s theme, ‘Promised Lands’, explores places that offer hope and a vision of greater freedom, prompting a critical examination of Africa’s and its diaspora’s aspirations. Since its debut in 2016, ART X Lagos has established itself as a leading hub for African and diaspora creatives, showcasing artists from over 70 countries.

The event will also feature sessions curated by Papa Omotayo, Marcellina Akpojotor’s textile art on sustainability, and Williams Chechet’s Afrofuturist works. The Access ART X Prize 2023 winners, Julius Agbaje and Shabu Mwangi, will present solo exhibitions around ‘What May Come’, along with retrospectives of previous winners.

In collaboration with Afreximbank, ART X Lagos presents ‘Art Across Borders’, an exhibition exploring ancestral connections and future possibilities. ART X Talks will further enrich the fair with discussions, including a session with filmmaker Andrew Dosunmu. Th

e 2024 galleries include Afriart Gallery (Uganda), Alexis Gallery (Nigeria), Galerie MAM (Cameroon), Gallery 1957 (Ghana), Affinity Art Gallery (Nigeria), and more.