NNOC Equips Elite Athletes with Mental Performance Tools

Windhoek: The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) successfully hosted the AthleteMind Programme on Saturday, in a move aimed at strengthening the psychological preparedness of the country's elite athletes.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the high-performance engagement initiative was designed to equip Namibian athletes with practical mental performance tools to help them cope with the pressures of competing at the international and Olympic levels.

The programme translates key principles from the laws of human nature into practical strategies that athletes can apply to build resilience, emotional control, and competitive discipline.

NNOC president Ndeulipula Hamutumwa, while speaking during the opening ceremony, stressed the importance of mental health and mental preparedness in elite sport. 'Programmes such as AthleteMind are essential in ensuring that Namibian athletes are well prepared to perform confidently and consistently when representing the country internationally,' Hamutumwa said.

He noted that whereas athletes spend countless hours training to improve their physical performance, mental strength is equally vital when competing under intense pressure on the global stage.

The AthleteMind Programme forms part of the NNOC's ongoing commitment to placing athletes at the centre of its initiatives and ensuring that Namibian athletes receive holistic support that strengthens both their physical and mental performance.

The NNOC's CEO, Anri Parker, also acknowledged the support of the Namibian government in making the programme possible. 'Through its continued commitment to sport development and athlete wellbeing, government support remains crucial in ensuring that Namibian athletes have access to the resources and opportunities needed to prepare for international competition,' she said.

She added that by investing in programmes that promote resilience, self-mastery, and mental discipline, the NNOC aims to empower athletes to compete with confidence and pride as they prepare for upcoming international competitions, such as the Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympic Games.

As part of the programme, motivational videos featuring experienced Namibian Olympians and international athletes were shared with participants. Many participants described the programme as valuable in helping them better understand their mental approach to competition and how they can support each other as teammates representing the nation.